Nov 16 American Charley Hoffman, helped by some brilliant iron play down the stretch, clinched his first PGA Tour title in four years with a one-shot victory at the $6.1 million OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico on Sunday.

Three strokes off the pace heading into the final round, Hoffman surged past a fast-starting Danny Lee with two birdies after the turn on the way to a five-under-par 66 on the El Camaleon course at the ocean resort of Playa del Carmen.

Hoffman could afford the luxury of a bogey at the last as he finished at 17-under 267, a stroke better than fellow American Shawn Stefani who closed birdie-bogey for a 69 in pursuit of his first win on the PGA Tour.

New Zealander Lee, also hunting a maiden victory on the circuit, stormed into the lead with seven consecutive birdies from the third but lost momentum after the turn to card a 67 for a share of third at 15 under with American Andres Gonzales (67). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)