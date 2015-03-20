March 20 Overnight leader Morgan Hoffmann picked up where he left off to lead early in Friday's second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational as defending champion Matt Every and world number one Rory McIlroy charged into contention.

Hoffmann followed his opening 66 with a sizzling seven-under-par 65 for a 13-under-par total of 131 at Bay Hill.

Every and Northern Irishman McIlroy both had streaks of five birdies in a row and posted 66s to surge up the leaderboard.

Every started his birdie run at the fourth as he vaulted into second place at 134, three behind Hoffmann.

McIlroy, who next month would complete a career grand slam with a Masters win, started the day at the 10th and had his birdie blitz from the second to reach eight-under before giving a stroke back with a bogey at the eighth to stand on 136.

Ben Martin shot a 67 for third place on 135, while South Korean Danny Lee blistered the course with a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to join McIlroy and Sweden's David Lingmerth (67) at 136.

Hoffmann had his own birdie binge, registering four in a row from the third after a bogey on the first and shot five-under 31 on the front nine.

The 25-year-old Hoffmann, ranked 147th, added three birdies and a bogey on the homeward half.

"It's been fun out there. Just kind of being pretty mellow and trying to hit the middle of greens," said the former ice hockey player.

"I feel great," said Hoffmann, adding that he did not feel pressured as he seeks his first PGA Tour title.

"I'm trying not to think about it. I know it will come eventually. If this is the week, so be it."

