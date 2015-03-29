March 29 Hometown favorite Jimmy Walker became the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season by claiming a four-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth in the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday.

Walker, who stormed to a nine-shot win at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, began the day with a four-shot lead and was never seriously threatened as the San Antonio area resident shot a two-under 70 for an 11-under-par 277 total.

Spieth, who struggled on the front nine, put on a late charge to whittle Walker's seven-shot lead down to four.

Spieth, who won his last tour start two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, made four birdies in a row from the 14th but Walker held off Spieth's charge with birdies of his own at 16 and 17 to retain his lead.

FedExCup champion Billy Horschel finished third at 284 after a final-round 71.

The decisive victory underlined another strong start to the season for Walker, who also began the 2013-2014 campaign as the tour's first multiple winner.

Walker won his first three PGA Tour events in eight starts last season, becoming just the fourth player in the last 20 years to win three times in eight or fewer starts, joining Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and David Duval.

