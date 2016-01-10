Jan 9 Jordan Spieth closed in on his seventh PGA Tour victory as he eagled the par-five last to seize a five-stroke lead after the third round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday.

The American world number one hit a laser-like second shot from 250 yards at the 18th, his ball bouncing from short of the green to narrowly miss the flagstick and end up 10 feet past the hole from where he coolly drained the eagle putt.

That gave Spieth a superb eight-under-par 65 and a 24-under total of 195 after 54 holes at the Kapalua Resort, despite not being at his pinpoint best with his iron play for much of a blustery day on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Fellow American Brooks Koepka was alone in second after shooting a best-of-the-week 63, with defending champion Patrick Reed a further stroke back at 18 under par after pocketing four birdies in the last five holes for a 67. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)