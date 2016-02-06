SCOTTSDALE, Arizona Feb 5James Hahn used a fast start and solid finish to edge one shot clear after Friday's second round of the Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale.

The 34-year-old, who was born in South Korea but educated in the United States and now lives close to the Scottsdale layout, fired a flawless 65 in ideal scoring conditions to post a 10-under total of 132.

Bidding for his second PGA Tour victory, Hahn birdied three of his first six holes and three of the last eight to end a sun-kissed day in the Arizona desert one ahead of American world number four Rickie Fowler (68) and New Zealand's Danny Lee (66).

Japanese Hideki Matsuyama (70) and Irishman Shane Lowry (70), joint leaders with Fowler after the weather-delayed opening round, were a further two shots back in a tie for fourth with American Harris English (67). (Editing by Andrew Both)