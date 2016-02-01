Feb 1 American Brandt Snedeker won the weather-hit Farmers Insurance Open without hitting a shot on Monday as his closest pursuers succumbed to brutal conditions in southern California.

Snedeker carded a brilliant three-under-par 69 on Sunday, completing his round shortly before play was halted for the day due to unplayable conditions at Torrey Pines outside San Diego.

He was one stroke behind on-course leader Jimmy Walker at the time but Walker, who had eight holes left, was among those who struggled in the continuing strong and gusty winds when play resumed on Monday.

The event was completed in a surreal atmosphere as players picked their way between gum trees felled by the winds, and competed in funereal silence due to the absence of spectators, who were barred from the course due to the dangerous conditions.

Nobody could match the score posted by Snedeker, who finished at six-under 282 for his eighth career victory on the PGA Tour.

He finished one stroke ahead of South Korean K.J. Choi, who missed a long birdie putt at the last that would have forced a playoff.

Walker tied for fourth, three shots back. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)