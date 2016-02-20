Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 20 Former champion Bubba Watson birdied three of the last eight holes to edge one stroke clear of a congested leaderboard in the third round of the Northern Trust Open on Saturday.
The American left-hander used his booming length off the tee and his creativity around the greens to good advantage as he fired a four-under-par 67 at a sun-splashed Riviera Country Club, a venue he has always relished playing.
Champion here in 2014, Watson mixed five birdies with a lone bogey on a firm and fast-running layout to post a 12-under total of 201, one better than fellow Americans Dustin Johnson (68), Chez Reavie (69) and Jason Kokrak (70, the overnight leader.
World number three Rory McIlroy (67) was a further stroke back at 10 under, level with Australians Adam Scott (67) and Marc Leishman (68), South Korean KJ Choi (67) and American Kevin Chappell (66). (Editing by Andrew Both)
