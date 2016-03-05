March 5 Rory McIlroy again benefited from his new putting grip as he overhauled halfway leader Adam Scott to move three strokes clear after the third round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami on Saturday.

Two shots behind Scott overnight, the Northern Irish world number three racked up four birdies in a flawless display to card a four-under-par 68 on the difficult Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral Resort.

McIlroy, seeking his first victory since the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in late November, parred the last three holes on the brutal closing stretch to post a 12-under total of 204.

Australian Scott, winner of the Honda Classic last week, bogeyed two of the last six holes on the way to a 73 and a share of second place at nine-under with long-hitting American Dustin Johnson (71).

World number one Jordan Spieth was tied for 17th at two-under after a 73. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)