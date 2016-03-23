March 23 Jason Day was among the early winners in Wednesday's opening day of the WGC-Dell Match Play but the Australian world number two left the Austin Country Club course clutching his back heading for treatment.

PGA Championship winner Day defeated former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland 3&2, near flawless with five birdies, but late in the round his back tightened up.

McDowell was 2-up through four holes before Day, the 2014 winner of this event, caught fire with birdies on four of the next five holes to gain control of their group stage match.

Five-times major champion Phil Mickelson had no trouble in his opener against 21-year-old Englishman and British Masters winner Matthew Fitzpatrick, claiming a 5&4 victory in strong, swirling winds.

World number five Rickie Fowler lost a duel against his friend Jason Dufner, who posted a 2&1 victory, while Englishman Paul Casey, twice a runner-up in the event, lost his match with 46-year-old Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand 2&1.

Defeat did not eliminate competitors as Wednesday was the first of three days of group play, with the winners of the 16 four-man groups advancing to single-elimination this weekend.

Other opening day winners included Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, a 1-up winner over New Zealand's Danny Lee; Brandt Snedeker, 2&1 over Charley Hoffman; and Kevin Kisner, 2&1 against Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark.

Schwartzel never trailed during the match and stretched his lead to 2-up at two different points, but Lee clawed his way back to all-square with a birdie at the 12th. Schwartzel regained the lead at 17 and closed Lee out on the last.

"Danny made a really good comeback, made a few birdies on the back nine," the former Masters winner said. "Then it felt like we both started playing a little scrappy and were just really hanging in there by the skin of our teeth.

"I'm just happy that I hit some good shots coming in."

Local favorite and world number one Jordan Spieth, who played college golf at University of Texas in Austin, was leading Welshman Jamie Donaldson 2-up through 14 holes.

World number three Rory McIlroy was 1-up against Dane Thorbjorn Olesen through 10. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)