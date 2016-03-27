March 27 Australian Jason Day and South African Louis Oosthuizen will meet in the final of the WGC-Dell Match Play after winning their respective semi-finals in Texas on Sunday.

Second seed Day, the 2014 champion, beat defending champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland one-up at Austin Country Club on Sunday.

Day sank a 12-foot par putt at the final hole to close the door on McIlroy, whose seven-footer for par became a moot point.

Oosthuizen, the 16th seed, defeated Spanish 52nd seed Rafa Cabrera-Bello 4&3 in a match that failed to reach any great heights.

Day and Oosthuizen barely had time to eat before heading back out for an 18-hole final in the World Golf Championships event.

Day, who will assume the world number one ranking even if he loses the final, barely outlasted McIlroy in their semi.

Leading one-up at the last, Day pushed his drive and got lucky when his ball ended next to a tree, but afforded him a full swing from where he was able to advance to ball into greenside rough.

He chipped to 12 feet and then coaxed in the putt to close the door on McIlroy.

"Very pleased to get past Rory. It was a very tough match today," Day told Golf Channel.

"I was really nervous over that putt. It's great to experience those things. I'm going to take experience that I've had today against Rory into the future.

"It's great to have a shot at winning this tournament. I would have been a little bit disappointed going through all this stuff and not having a chance of winning."

In the other semi, Oosthuizen made only two birdies, but that was enough to dispatch the out-of-sorts Cabrera-Bello, whose putting touch went missing.

"He wasn't playing really well," Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, said.

"I lost a bit of focus on eight and nine, make stupid mistakes. Other than that I hit a lot of greens.

"I could see he was not playing well so I just wanted to hit greens, put pressure on him and make sure I made pars. I'm proud of the way I'm doing so far, so looking forward to this afternoon." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Alan Baldwin)