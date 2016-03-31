UPDATE 1-Golf-Holmes, Stanley lead Players, Garcia four back
* Co-leaders head Oosthuizen by one stroke (Adds quotes, details)
March 31 Long-hitting Dustin Johnson, seeking his first PGA Tour victory of the season, stormed into a share of the early lead with a scintillating eagle-birdie finish to the opening round of the Houston Open on Thursday.
The 31-year-old American sank a 10-footer at the par-five eighth, his penultimate hole of the day, before draining a 24-footer from the fringe at the par-three ninth to card a seven-under 65 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
That left Johnson in a two-way tie with compatriot Roberto Castro, who fired a bogey-free round in calm but humid conditions ideal for low scoring.
Three more Americans - Johnson Wagner, Justin Hicks and Chez Reavie - opened with 66s in the final PGA Tour event before next week's Masters, the first of the year's four major championships.
Johnson, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, was delighted with his start after mixing an eagle and seven birdies with two bogeys.
"Overall, it was a great day," he told PGA TOUR Radio. "I made just two bogeys and one of them was a mud ball on (hole) five. I hit a good shot, just mud took it left and got a kind of a bad lie there left of the green and I didn't get up and down.
"Then I had a penalty shot on the par-five 13th (his fourth hole of the day). Other than that, I felt like I played really solid today and holed some nice putts," said Johnson, who has recorded four top-10s in seven starts on the 2015-16 PGA Tour.
Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, the world number two, was among the late starters in the opening round. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)
* Co-leaders head Oosthuizen by one stroke (Adds quotes, details)
May 13 Americans J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley used contrasting methods to end up in the same place, tied for the lead after the third round at the Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.