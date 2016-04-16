April 16 Former world number one Luke Donald, hunting his first tournament victory since late 2013, ground out a two-under 69 in tough conditions to take a one-shot lead after the RBC Heritage third round in South Carolina on Saturday.

While the entire field endured their share of struggles contending with slick greens and blustery winds at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island, Donald kept errors to a minimum as he edged ahead of a tightly bunched leaderboard.

The Englishman mixed four birdies with two bogeys to post a seven-under total of 206, ending the round a stroke in front of Americans Charley Hoffman (71) and long-hitting Jason Kokrak (68).

Australian world number one Jason Day, joint leader overnight with Hoffman and fellow American Kevin Chappell, tumbled down the leaderboard with an eight-over 79 as he appeared to succumb to fatigue in his eighth event of the year. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)