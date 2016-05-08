May 8 James Hahn emerged from a slump to win the Wells Fargo Championship in a playoff against fellow-American Roberto Castro in North Carolina on Sunday.

South Korean-born Hahn parred the first extra hole, the par-four 18th, sinking a four-foot putt to edge Castro at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Castro made Hahn's task considerably easier by pulling his drive into the creek left of the fairway.

Hahn, 34, who had missed eight consecutive cuts, carded a closing 70 for nine-under-par 279.

He missed a six-foot putt at the 72nd hole that would have won it in regulation, but made amends in the playoff to claim his second PGA Tour victory.

Hahn and Castro (71) finished one shot in front of Englishman Justin Rose, while Americans Phil Mickelson and Andrew Loupe, third-round leader Rick Fowler and defending champion Rory McElroy of Northern Ireland were two strokes back. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)