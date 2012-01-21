* Improved putting helps Crane fire a 63
Jan 20 Boosted by extra work spent on his
putting last week, Ben Crane fired a sparkling nine-under-par 63
to surge into a tie for the second-round lead in the Humana
Challenge at La Quinta, California on Friday.
The 35-year-old American birdied two of his last four holes
on the Palmer Private course at PGA West, one of three venues
hosting the pro-am celebrity event, to post a 16-under total of
128.
That put him level with compatriots David Toms (65) and Mark
Wilson (62), who also took advantage of near-perfect scoring
conditions on another sun-splashed day in the California desert.
PGA Tour rookie Harris English was a further three strokes
back after matching Wilson with a bogey-free 62 to finish
alongside fellow Americans Chris Kirk (63) and Bobby Gates (63),
plus Colombian Camilo Villegas (68).
Crane, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at last year's
McGladrey Classic, was delighted with his score after making a
few tweaks to his game since the end of last season.
"We made a couple of little adjustments with my swing, a
couple of shoulder alignment things, and it's freed me up with
the full swing," Crane told reporters after totalling just 22
putts.
"And then my putting coach came in last week and we worked
on seeing the line and hitting my line with the putting and I
was able to do that.
"I made a lot of 10 and 15-footers, and all my kind-of-close
putts for birdie. I putted extremely well and every part of my
game felt great. I guess that's how you do it."
STUNNING FINISH
Toms soared into a share of the lead with a stunning
birdie-eagle-birdie finish, having launched his round on the
Nicklaus Private course with a birdie at the par-four 10th.
"I started to hit some better shots, hit some good putts
that didn't go in and then made a few and then finished great,"
the 44-year-old said. "I turned just a so-so day into a pretty
solid day.
"I knew that I was playing well, it was a matter of time
where I would start making some birdies and I finished really
strong. So I just stayed patient all day."
Wilson joined Crane and Toms in a tie for the lead late in
the day after a red-hot putter helped him record eight birdies
and an eagle at the par-five 11th where he sank a 22-footer.
"I just rolled in some long putts early ... and that kind of
got me going," Wilson said after posting a career-best score on
the PGA Tour.
"I birdied two of the par-fives, got an eagle in there too
and just felt like I did everything good. My mind was in a good
spot."
While most of the players in the 144-strong field were well
under par after two rounds in ideal weather conditions, twice
champion Phil Mickelson was a distant 15 strokes off the pace.
Making his first appearance of the year on the PGA Tour, the
American world number 15 carded an up-and-down 69 that featured
seven birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey to finish at one
under.
Level with Mickelson was Australia's former world number one
Greg Norman, who is playing in the $5.6 million event for the
first time since 1986 after being persuaded to return by former
U.S. president Bill Clinton.
Norman followed his opening 72 with a 71 and will play in
Saturday's third round in the high-profile company of Clinton,
whose charitable William J. Clinton Foundation is a hosting
tournament partner this week.
Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who won last year's title in a
playoff with Americans Bill Haas and Gary Woodland, was at two
under after returning a level 72 at LaQuinta Country Club.
American world number eight Dustin Johnson, the
highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from the tournament
midway through Friday's second round due to a lower back injury.
