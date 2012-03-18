March 18 Englishman Luke Donald regained the number one ranking from Rory McIlroy when he won the Transitions Championship at Palm Harbor, Florida on Sunday.

Donald clinched the tournament and top spot in the world rankings after he won a sudden-death playoff with Robert Garrigues, Bae Sang-moon and Jim Furyk.

