World number 17
Graeme McDowell produced a sparkling nine-under 63 at the Arnold
Palmer Invitational on Friday to grab a share of the early
second-round lead with American Jason Dufner.
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, was bogey-free on the
Bay Hill course and notched seven birdies and an eagle at the
par-five 16th.
His 63, one shy of the course record, was in marked contrast
to last year at Palmer's venue when the Briton slumped to an
ugly 80 in the opening round.
"My record has not been very good here the last few years
but still I had the belief I could come and compete here if I
got it all together," said McDowell after finishing with a
nine-under total of 135.
"It is going to be a quality leaderboard and it's nice to be
in the mix heading into the weekend," added the Northern
Irishman.
Spain's Sergio Garcia also showed promising pre-U.S. Masters
form when a 67 put him on 139 along with American Bubba Watson
(70).
Former world number one Tiger Woods and Briton Justin Rose
were among the late starters.
