By Simon Evans
ORLANDO, Florida, March 23 Tiger Woods set
himself up for a real shot at his first PGA Tour win in over two
years by grabbing a share of the lead after the second round of
the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
Woods, who shot a bogey-free round of 65, and South Korean
Charlie Wi reached the halfway point level at ten-under par, a
stroke ahead of Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and in-form
American Jason Dufner.
Former world number one Woods has not won on the Tour since
his victory in the BMW Championship in September, 2009, but has
already racked up six titles on the Bay Hill course.
"Fortunately I've had a few places where I've felt
comfortable and played well and this is one of them," said
Woods.
"It was a solid round of golf. I actually felt like I hit it
better yesterday than today but I've made more putts today for
sure. I felt great over the putter.
"My speed was good, I left a couple of putts dead short
right in the centre of the hole and it really could have been a
really low round today. A lot of positives."
Wi, who shared the overnight lead with Dufner, birdied four
of the last six holes to remain tied at the top of the
leaderboard.
World number 17 McDowell produced a sparkling nine-under 63
to put himself in contention for what promises to be a
fascinating weekend.
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, was also bogey-free
and notched seven birdies, and an eagle at the par-five 16th.
His 63, one shy of the course record, was in marked contrast
to last year when he slumped to an ugly 80 in the opening round.
"My record has not been very good here the last few years
but still I had the belief I could come and compete here if I
got it all together," he said.
"It is going to be a quality leaderboard and it's nice to be
in the mix heading into the weekend," added the Northern
Irishman.
Dufner, the joint overnight leader with Wi, returned a 69 to
join McDowell on nine under.
England's Justin Rose carded a second 69 and is four shots
behind the leaders after bogeys on the eighth and ninth
restricted his progress.
"I had it going really nicely on the front nine got it to
seven-under par and then threw two bogeys which killed the
momentum. From that point on it was a struggle for the rest of
the day," he said.
Spain's Sergio Garcia also showed promising pre-U.S. Masters
form when a 67 put him on 139 along with American Bubba Watson
(70).
(Editing by Julian Linden)