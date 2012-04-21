April 21 American Ben Curtis overcame two
double-bogeys on the front nine on a windy day at the Texas Open
to extend his lead to three strokes heading into Sunday's final
round in San Antonio.
Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion who has struggled to
regain his form after a dismal 2011 season, registered three
birdies on the back nine in posting a one-over-par 73 for a
nine-under 207 total at TPC San Antonio.
Matt Every, who led the first round with a course-record 63,
was alone in second place after a 73, two strokes clear of
fellow American John Huh (67) and South Koreans Charlie Wi (71)
and Noh Seung-yul (68).
(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)