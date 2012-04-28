* Dufner shoots a 65 to take control
* Masters champion Watson narrowly makes the cut
(Updates at end of round)
April 27 American journeyman Jason Dufner coolly
rolled in a curling 30-foot eagle putt on his final hole to grab
a one-shot lead in Friday's second round of the New Orleans
Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.
Seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour after twice losing
out in playoffs last season, Dufner carded a flawless
seven-under-par 65 at the TPC Louisiana to post a 12-under total
of 132.
Scotland's Russell Knox, a rookie on the U.S. circuit this
year who has made only two cuts in eight starts, fired a superb
64 to tie the course record and share second place with
Americans Ken Duke (68) and John Rollins (66).
Australian left-hander Greg Chalmers also shot a 64 and was
a further stroke back at 10 under, level with three-times major
winner Ernie Els (68) and American world number seven Steve
Stricker (68).
Masters champion Bubba Watson, who clinched last year's New
Orleans Classic in a playoff but has struggled with fatigue this
week, birdied his penultimate hole on the way to a second
successive 71 and made the cut right on the number.
"I'm very happy about it, I'm going to play two more days
and re-evaluate my situation," Watson told reporters.
"I'm exhausted. After the Masters win we really haven't had
time to celebrate. I'm not really focused on golf."
The 35-year-old Dufner, with his distinctive pre-shot
waggle, was among several players who took advantage of
relatively calm morning conditions before the breeze began to
pick up.
He birdied four of his first seven holes and picked up
another shot at the par-five 11th before setting up his
spectacular eagle at the par-five last with a five-wood from 236
yards.
"I had just a really good number for my five-wood to get
somewhere on that green," a smiling Dufner told reporters.
"Then I had a putt that was down-grain and breaking to the
left with the grain so that was a nice way to finish the day."
IN CONTENTION
Dufner, beaten in playoffs for last year's Phoenix Open and
also the PGA Championship in Atlanta, believes he is becoming
much more comfortable when in contention.
"Maybe, this will be the week," he said. "I've had a lot of
really nice finishes here on this golf course and feel pretty
comfortable playing this golf course."
British world number two Luke Donald rebounded from his
opening 73 with a bogey-free 65, covering four holes around the
turn in five under to finish six strokes off the lead.
"It was certainly not quite as breezy as it was yesterday
afternoon," the Englishman said. "The wind didn't really pick up
until 16 ... so I had a good six holes without any breeze and
made a couple of birdies.
"It's nice to post a low number and get back into the mix."
The cut fell at two under with former major champions Retief
Goosen, Trevor Immelman and PGA Championship winner Keegan
Bradley among those failing to advance.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden)