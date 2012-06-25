* Leishman wins maiden tour title
* Hoffman, Thatcher rue poor finishes
(Adds detail, quotes)
By John Nestor
CROMWELL, Connecticut, June 24 Australian Marc
Leishman faced a long and nervous wait on Sunday but ultimately
his sizzling final round eight-under-par 62 proved enough to
give him his maiden PGA Tour title at the Travelers
Championship.
Leishman finished the tournament at 14-under 266, a stroke
in front of 2010 Travelers winner Bubba Watson and Charley
Hoffman, who was left ruing a double-bogey, bogey finish that
dropped him from 16-under.
"It's an incredible feeling, I didn't think I would be in
this position when I started this morning," Leishman said.
"This isn't the way I thought I would pick up my first win,
but I'm not complaining. I'll take a win any way I can get it."
Roland Thatcher also had a disappointing finish when,
needing a birdie at the last to force a playoff, he hit his
approach from the fairway into a greenside bunker and finished
with a bogey.
Thatcher finished at 12-under in a tie for fourth with
Briton Brian Davis, South African Tim Clark and fellow American
John Rollins.
Sweden's defending champion Fredrik Jacobson finished with a
68 to tie for eighth at 11-under.
Leishman went out early and posted a good number that turned
out to be enough for a breakthrough win.
Starting a good two hours before the final group, the
28-year-old Victorian wasted no time getting to work and carded
five birdies on the front nine.
Leishman credited a bad finish to his third round 70 for
providing him with motivation for Sunday's blistering round.
"Yesterday I doubled 17 and bogeyed 18 and it fired me up to
really go out and do some damage today," he said.
Fire him up it did as he went out in 30 and then added three
more birdies coming in to cap off a flawless round.
Leishman then faced a long wait as his various pursuers
found a number of different ways to throw their chances of
winning away on the closing holes.
"The wait was the hardest part, you don't really get too
nervous out on the course," Leishman said. "I got something to
eat, watched some soccer and then put the golf on. Then I hit
some balls and putted.
"I'm glad that turned out to be a practice session and not a
warm up session."
There was no playoff required, though, because Hoffman was
the only player to match or pass Leishman's 14-under.
Hoffman got to 16-under after a birdie at the 13th hole but
a pushed tee shot into the water at the penultimate hole led to
a double-bogey and he closed with a bogey after failing to get
up-and-down from a greenside bunker.
"Just got a little quick on 17, it's a tough tee shot for
me," Hoffman said. "What I did on 18 was pretty pathetic. Fanned
the drive out to the right, pretty poor second shot, pretty poor
bunker shot and even worse finish.
"All said and done, a bad finish and a bad taste in my
mouth, but you learn from it."
Leishman was still not out of the woods as Thatcher, who
entered the day tied for the lead with Davis, came to the 18th
needing to birdie to get to 14-under.
To the Australian's delight, Thatcher's approach shot landed
in a bunker and Leishman was finally able to celebrate his first
tour title.
(Editing by John Mehaffey and Nick Mulvenney)