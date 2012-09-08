CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 8 Phil Mickelson staged an inspired charge to grab the BMW Championship spotlight and a share of the third round lead with a faltering Vijay Singh on Saturday.

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hogging the headlines through the opening two rounds, it was Mickelson's turn to take centre stage, marching to a career high with 10 birdies in an eight-under 64 to join Singh on 16-under.

Singh, chasing his first PGA Tour win in four years along with a ticket to the season-ending Tour Championship, had grimly held on to top spot alone for much of the day but wobbled badly coming home.

He mixed two birdies with three bogeys, including one at the last, to settle for a three-under 69.

With only 30 of the 70 golfers teeing off at Crooked Stick Golf Club this week able to qualify for the Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship and a shot at the $10 million bonus, there was no shortage of players making big moves.

Briton Lee Westwood, who has never qualified for the FedExCup final, helped his chances with a four-under 68 to enter Sunday's final round alongside world number one McIlroy (69), one stroke adrift of the leaders.

Australian Adam Scott (66) and Americans Robert Garrigus (66) and Dustin Johnson (67) sit two off the pace at 14-under with Woods lurking one shot further back after grinding his way to a one-under 71.

Golf fans could be in for a special treat on Sunday with a major championship quality leaderboard that features four players who have held the number one ranking among the top eight ready to slug it out.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)