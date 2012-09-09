* McIlroy collects sixth PGA Tour win
* Mickelson unable to keep pace
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Steve Keating
CARMEL, Indiana, Sept 9 World number one Rory
McIlroy continued his red-hot form when he cruised to his third
win in four starts with a two-shot victory at the BMW
Championship on Sunday that locked in the 30-man Tour
Championship field.
With a glittering leaderboard featuring six major winners
and four players who have held the number one ranking packed
into the top 10, McIlroy carded a five-under 67 at Crooked Stick
Golf Club to collect his fourth PGA Tour win of the season and
second in seven days.
The mop-topped Northern Irishman finished 20 under par and
will head to the Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship in Atlanta as the
favourite to walk away with the $10 million bonus that will go
to the FedEx Cup points leader.
Former world number one Lee Westwood of Britain and
four-times major champion Phil Mickelson of the United States
tied for second place at 18 under par.
"I just wanted to go out and play as best as I could," said
McIlroy, adding he plans to go to New York next week and train
with the NBA New York Knicks. "I knew if I played to my ability
that I would win events.
"I didn't think that everything would happen so quickly, but
I'm just on a great run at the minute and trying to keep that
going for as long as possible."
If there was any doubt, the victory over the all-star lineup
confirmed McIlroy's status as golf's dominant player.
BACK-TO-BACK
He becomes the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win
PGA Tour events on back-to-back weeks and joins Woods and Jack
Nicklaus as the only players since 1960 to win six PGA Tour
titles before the age of 24.
With four PGA Tour wins, including a second major at the PGA
Championship, McIlroy also moves into pole position to claim
player of the year honours.
"Rory was putting on a show out there," praised Woods, who
was partnered with McIlroy through the opening two rounds. "He's
doing the things he needs to do and as he said, he's feeling
very confident about his game.
"Right now, he's just really playing well and makes a ton of
putts. That's a great combo."
McIlroy began the day a shot back of overnight leaders
Mickelson and Vijay Singh, but was on the move quickly with
birdies at the second and fifth before topping the leaderboard
to stay with back-to-back birdies at nine and 10.
The 23-year-old then pulled away from the field with two
more birdies at 15 and 16 to open up a three-shot cushion with
two to play.
Mickelson, who has discovered a rich vein of form in recent
weeks himself, tried to keep pace by trimming McIlroy's
advantage to two with birdies on 15 and 16.
But a bogey on 17 removed any suspense, allowing McIlroy a
leisurely stroll up the 18th where he signed off with his only
bogey of the day, a small fist pump and a winning total of 268.
Mickelson returned a two-under 70 to finish joint second
with Westwood who clinched his first ticket to the Tour
championship with a three-under 69.
"I was a little bit off today, my timing was just a
fraction off," said Mickelson. "But I'm really pleased with the
way my game has come around the last two weeks.
"I had a fourth last week, tied for second this week.
"It puts me in a position where if I can improve just a
little bit more for the Tour Championship and win, I'll be able
to win the FedExCup."
Woods, who failed to qualify for the Tour Championship last
year, is headed back to Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club with an
eye on the collecting the $10 million prize for a third time
after returning a three-under 68 to finish in a tie for fourth
with American compatriot Robert Garrigus (69) at 17-under.
"It's getting better," said Woods. "I just need to (not)
have that one little stretch of holes.
"That little stretch sometimes takes you out of a
tournament, especially in a shootout like this."
(Editing by Ed Osmond and Gene Cherry)