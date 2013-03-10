MIAMI, March 10 Tiger Woods won his second tournament of the year in convincing fashion with a two-stroke win at the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral, closing with a one-under-par 71 in the final round on Sunday.

World number two Woods finished with a 19-under-par total for the tournament, with fellow-American Steve Stricker on 271 after shooting 68 on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson, Australian Adam Scott, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell were tied for third, five strokes behind Woods. (Reporting By Simon Evans, Editing by Larry Fine)