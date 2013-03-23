ORLANDO, Florida, March 23 Briton Justin Rose pushed his way into a two-shot lead midway through the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday while Tiger Woods surged into contention for an eighth Bay Hill title.

Bill Haas and Rose, who shared a one-shot overnight lead, were quick out of the blocks, both collecting birdies on two of their three opening holes.

Rose had his putter working early rolling in an 18-foot birdie putt at the first to get his round off to a flying start, then drained a 20-footer for eagle at the par-five fourth to help power him to a brief four-shot advantage.

The Briton's only bogey on the front nine came at the seventh and trimmed the world number five's advantage to just two ahead of Haas going into the turn.

Woods, who had a disastrous end to his second round on Friday closing with three consecutive bogeys, stumbled out of the gate finding the fairway bunker with his opening drive but also had his putter going dropping an 11-footer to save par.

Woods, to no one's surprise, soon found his comfort zone on a layout he has triumphed seven-times picking up birdies at both front nine par-fives and adding another at the par-three seventh to storm into the turn with an error-free three-under.

The 14-time major winner's charge picked up speed with a birdie at the 10th, leaving him just three back of Rose. (Editing by Gene Cherry)