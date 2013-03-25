ORLANDO, Florida, March 25 Tiger Woods was closing in on victory and a return to the top of the world golf rankings at the weather delayed Arnold Palmer Invitational on Monday.

After a ferocious storm halted play on Sunday, Woods returned to work under brilliant blue skies, opening up a three shot lead at the turn over American Rickie Fowler and Briton Justin Rose.

If Woods can hold on it would give him an eighth win at Bay Hill, matching Sam Snead's PGA Tour record for most victories in a single event.

It would also elevate him back to the top of the world rankings, leapfrogging Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who was not playing in the tournament. (Reporting by Steve Keating; editing by Julian Linden)