March 2 American Russell Henley emerged as the last man standing to win his second PGA Tour title in a four-way playoff for the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Sunday.

Henley, 24, birdied the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, from two feet to edge out Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, American Ryan Palmer and Scotland's Russell Knox on a dramatic afternoon at PGA National.

McIlroy surrendered a big lead with an error-strewn 74 in the final round, though he made a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole to qualify for the playoff.

Henley (72), Palmer (69) and Knox (71) also made mistakes over the closing stretch to finish level with McIlroy at eight-under-par 272.

Four weeks ago, McIlroy had a similar if less dramatic fade during the final round of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

He started the final day two strokes off the lead but closed with a 74 to finish joint ninth. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)