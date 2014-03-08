(Completes third round)

DORAL, Florida, March 8 American Patrick Reed will take a two shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship while Tiger Woods stormed into contention with the lowest round of the tournament on Saturday.

With the punishing winds that created havoc on Friday giving way to calm conditions, the Blue Monster course lost much of its bite allowing emboldened golfers to attack the pins.

Reed, who had a share of the four-way overnight lead, fired a three-under 69 to secure a two-shot advantage over compatriots Jason Dufner (68) and Hunter Mahan (71) into Sunday.

The 23-year-old, however, might be looking a little further down the leaderboard where Woods is one shot further back after a sizzling 66 left the world number one well-placed to make a run at an unprecedented eighth WGC-Cadillac title.

Woods was six behind the leaders when play began on Saturday before he mixed eight birdies with two bogeys to get to one-under for the tournament. (Editing by Julian Linden/Greg Stutchbury)