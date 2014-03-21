March 21 An ailing Adam Scott increased his lead to four strokes halfway through his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.

Scott, who overcame flu-like symptoms to shoot a Bay Hill course record-equalling 62 on Thursday morning, was not quite as dominant on Friday.

Playing in tougher afternoon conditions, the Australian negotiated the front nine with two birdies and one bogey to reach the turn at 11 under par for the tournament.

The Masters champion, who said before the round that he was still feeling under the weather, made a shaky start with a poor drive at the par-four first and ended up saving par by sinking a 13-foot putt.

He picked up his first stroke of the round with a two-putt birdie at the par-five sixth but bogeyed the par-three seventh after finding a bunker with his tee shot.

Scott birdied the par-four ninth by sinking a 12-footer, after a superb approach shot from the right rough.

Among the half of the field who played in the morning wave, Italian Francesco Molinari (70) and Americans Chesson Hadley (68) and J.B. Holmes (69) were the clubhouse leaders on seven-under 137. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)