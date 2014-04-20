April 20 American Matt Kuchar holed a 20-yard bunker shot to birdie the final hole and claim a one shot victory over Briton Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

Minutes after three-putting the 17th hole from four feet when he had victory in his grasp, Kuchar bounced back to end a frustrating run of near-misses on the PGA Tour.

He carded a final round seven-under 64 to finish at 11-under-par 273 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Donald returned a final round 69 to finish alone in second one stroke clear of Americans Ben Martin and John Huh.

Kuchar, 35, who has been in superb form with top five finishes in his last three starts including a tie for fifth at the Masters, collects $1.044 million for his seventh tour victory. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.)