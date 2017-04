(Corrects Martin's score)

Oct 18 Ben Martin shot a 9-under-par 62 to earn a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Martin steamed home with five consecutive birdies from the 13th hole in ideal conditions at the TPC Summerlin to post a 17-under 196 total with one round remaining.

Joint halfway leader Russell Knox of Scotland carded 66 for second place on 15 under, while Jimmy Walker vaulted into contention with a 62 to trail by four strokes, tied for third with Andrew Svoboda (67).

Tour rookie Andrew Putnam, who shared the halfway lead, shot 73 to plunge nine strokes off the pace.