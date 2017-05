(updates with playoff winner)

March 15 American Jordan Spieth won the Valspar Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday, triumphing in a three-way playoff, with a superb 28-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole.

Spieth outgunned fellow Americans Patrick Reed, Sean O'Hair after all three had finished 10 under-par for the tournament.

The victory is the second of the 21-year-old Spieth's career on the PGA Tour following his win at the John Deer Classic in July 2013.

