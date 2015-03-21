March 21 Swede Henrik Stenson picked up four shots in the final four holes to charge to a two-stroke lead after the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.

World number three Stenson finished birdie, eagle, par, birdie to shoot six-under-par 66 in ideal conditions.

Stenson posted a 16-under 200 total, matching the best ever 54-hole score at Bay Hill, while American Morgan Hoffman (71) is alone in second place on 14-under.

Four players are three shots behind, including Australian Matt Jones, who birdied the final four holes, and defending champion Matt Every.

While Stenson surged, world number one Rory McIlroy backtracked with a 71 to fall seven shots off the pace after running up three consecutive bogeys from the 14th hole.

