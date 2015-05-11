PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 American Rickie Fowler produced a stunning finish to claim the lucrative Players Championship in a playoff on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

The 26-year-old outlasted 2008 champion Sergio Garcia and world number 123 Kevin Kisner in extra holes after finishing his final six holes of regulation in six under par.

Fowler clinched the win on the famous island green with his third birdie of the day at the hole, taking home $1.8 million and the biggest win of his career.

Garcia bowed out first after a three-hole aggregate playoff before Fowler's sudden-death birdie on the fourth playoff hole saw off Kisner. (Editing by Gene Cherry)