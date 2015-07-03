July 3 American Bryce Molder used a red-hot finish to move into a four-way share of the second round clubhouse lead at the Greenbrier Classic on Friday while world number three Bubba Watson was three shots back.

The 36-year-old Molder, seeking his second win on the PGA Tour, carded four birdies over a sizzling five-hole stretch starting at the par-five 12th en route to a six-under 64 that was the lowest round of the day.

Molder's two-day 132 total left him level with compatriots Chad Collins (67) and Kevin Chappell (67) and New Zealand's Danny Lee (69).

Watson, fresh off a victory at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, also enjoyed a strong finish to card a two-under 68 that put him into contention ahead of the weekend.

The two-times Masters champion, who started on the back nine, birdied his first hole but 1was one over at the turn after bogeys at the 12th and 17th holes.

Watson steadied the ship after that and then made a late charge with birdies on three of his final five holes.

Tiger Woods, whose four-under-par 66 in the opening round marked his lowest score in 16 months, was among the day's late starters. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)