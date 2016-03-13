March 13 South African Charl Schwartzel continued his hot form when he beat American Bill Haas in a playoff to win the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.

Schwartzel sank a tap-in par at the first extra hole to clinch his third victory in six starts worldwide.

He wielded a hot putter to birdie three of the final six holes of regulation and card a four-under-par 67 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

That was good enough to catch overnight leader Haas, who shot 72.

They finished at seven-under 277, two strokes ahead of American Ryan Moore.

It was Schwartzel's 15th professional victory worldwide, but only his second on the PGA Tour, after the 2011 Masters.

