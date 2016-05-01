May 1 World number one Jason Day moved within three strokes of the lead during the third round at the weather-plagued Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday before more torrential rain halted play on Sunday.

Officials shortened the event to 54 holes and extended it to a Monday finish, with the third round scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).

Co-leaders Brian Stuard and Jhonattan Vegas were five holes into their third round on Sunday when play was suspended after steady rainfall continued to saturate the TPC Louisiana layout.

American Stuard and Venezuelan Vegas were tied at 13-under-par, one shot better than American Bobby Wyatt who picked up six strokes on the front nine.

American Jamie Lovemark was next at 11 under after going even par through five holes.

Australian Day picked up three strokes in eight holes to be among a group at 10-under.

