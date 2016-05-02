* Leaders complete only five holes Sunday

* Tournament shortened to 54 holes (Adds quotes)

May 1 World number one Jason Day moved within three strokes of the lead during the third round at the weather-plagued Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday before more torrential rain halted play for the day.

Officials shortened the event to 54 holes and extended it to a Monday finish, with the third round scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).

Co-leaders Brian Stuard and Jhonattan Vegas were five holes into their third round when play was suspended after steady rainfall continued to saturate the TPC Louisiana layout.

American Stuard and Venezuelan Vegas were tied at 13-under-par, one shot better than American Bobby Wyatt who picked up six strokes on the front nine.

American Jamie Lovemark was next at 11 under after going even par through five holes.

Australian Day picked up three strokes in eight holes to be among a group at 10-under.

"We always say golf is a marathon, not a sprint, this is kind of a sprint now," Day said.

Co-leader Vegas, meanwhile, had a concern about Monday, but it was nothing to do with his game.

"The only concern I have right now is that I have some white pants for tomorrow and those might not look good at the end of the day," he joked of the expected muddy conditions.

