UPDATE 1-Golf-Oosthuizen, Stanley lead Players as big names tread water
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 21 American Brooks Koepka made three birdies on the back nine to charge past hometown favourite Jordan Spieth and into a two-shot lead after the AT&T Byron Nelson third round in Texas on Saturday.
Koepka posted a five-under-par 65 for a 16-under total at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, while Spieth closed with bogeys at 14 and 18 for a 67 to drop back into second place.
U.S. Open champion Spieth held the outright lead but an errant tee shot at the par-four 14th found water, resulting in his first bogey of the day and a two-shot swing there as Koepka drained a 20-foot birdie putt.
Americans Matt Kuchar (65) and Bud Cauley (68), and Spaniard Sergo Garcia (68), were tied for third at 13-under while overnight leader Ben Crane struggled to a 72 to fall six strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.