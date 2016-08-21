Aug 21 Kim Si-woo made his 38th start on the PGA Tour a winning one when he clinched a commanding five-stroke victory at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina on Sunday.

An hour-plus rain delay with two holes left merely postponed Kim's celebration at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

He carded 67 to finish at 21-under-par 259, while Englishman Luke Donald (67) put his mediocre recent play behind him to take second place on 16-under.

Kim, 21, is the second South Korean to win in Greensboro, 11 years after his mentor K.J. Choi.

Kim started the day with a four-shot cushion and pretty much ended any suspense with four front-nine birdies.

Three bogeys in five holes from the 10th offered his pursuers a glimmer of hope, but a birdie at the par-five 15th steadied the ship. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)