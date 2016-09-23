Sept 23 Dustin Johnson occupied his accustomed place atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead after the second round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

Johnson, the hottest player in the game, carded a three-under-par 67 in the season-ending event at East Lake.

He saved par from six feet at the final hole to post a seven-under 133 halfway total, and ended the day one stroke ahead of fellow American Kevin Chappell (68), who missed a good chance to tie it up at the last.

Johnson and Chappell separated themselves from the pack, with third-placed Kevin Kisner and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama four strokes from the lead.

If Johnson wins on Sunday, he will also claim the FedExCup and the $10 million prize awarded to the winner of the season-long points race.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)