Sept 25 Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy birdied the fourth extra hole to win the season-ending Tour Championship in a three-way playoff in Atlanta on Sunday along with FedExCup honors and the mind-boggling $10 million bonus.

McIlroy rolled in a 12-foot putt at the par-four 16th at East Lake to beat Ryan Moore, after Kevin Chappell had earlier been eliminated at the first extra hole.

American Dustin Johnson would have won the FedExCup had either Moore or Chappell won the playoff.

McIlroy vaulted into the playofff with a barnstorming finish to his final round, holing out from 140 yards to eagle the par-four 16th, before making a tap-in birdie at the par-five 18th.

He shot a closing 64 to join Moore, who also shot 64, and Chappell (66) at 12-under-par 268. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)