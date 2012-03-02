By Simon Evans
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, March 2 Tiger
Woods birdied his final two holes to avoid an early exit from
the Honda Classic on Friday while journeyman Tom Gillis stormed
into the early clubhouse lead with a bogey-free second round.
American Gillis fired six birdies during largely wind-free
morning hours for a six-under 64 that was good enough for a tie
of the PGA National course record until compatriot Brian Harman
smashed it with a nine-under 61 that left him two shots back.
Former world number one Woods, playing in the $1.02 million
event for the first time as a professional, flirted with the cut
but ended strong for a two-under 68 and one-under total of 139.
The cut is projected to fall at one-over 141.
Neither Woods, nor playing partner Lee Westwood
(69), the world number two, could take advantage of benign early
conditions.
"It was a little bit of a fight today, probably the worst I
have hit the ball in months but I managed to score," said Woods,
whose mother and son were in attendance.
The 14-times major winner, who double-bogeyed the fifth,
produced putts when he needed them the most, draining a
six-footer on the eighth and a 12-footer on the ninth, his final
hole, to put himself safely inside the cutline.
Gillis, 43, who described himself as the "prototypical
journeyman," had two birdies in his first nine holes before
closing with four on the back nine.
Britain's Rory McIlroy, who can grab the world number one
slot from Luke Donald with a win this week, was among the later
groups on Friday.
British Open champion Darren Clarke was among the more
notable players who will miss the cut after a five-over-par 75
second round left him with an eight-over total of 148.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)