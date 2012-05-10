By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 Blake Adams
shot a superb six-under-par 66 to take the early clubhouse lead
in the first round of the Players Championship at a sun-blessed
TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.
The 36-year-old from Georgia, who has yet to win on the PGA
Tour, fired five consecutive birdies prior to the turn before a
bogey on the 10th.
South Korean-born American Kevin Na, who started on the back
nine, was a stroke back at five-under through 14 holes, despite
a double-bogey on the first hole, his 10th.
England's Ian Poulter was also at five-under through 13
holes while former world number one Tiger Woods was two-over
through 12 holes after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.
With a large crowd following Woods and Rickie Fowler in
glorious sunshine, the 14-times major winner did prompt some
cheers with a birdie on the 'island green' par-three 17th hole.
