* Laird only player to finish opening round bogey-free
* Woods in tie for 100th place after two-over-par 74
By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida, May 10 Britain's Ian
Poulter and Martin Laird shared the lead at the Players
Championship after firing seven-under-par rounds of 65 in
Thursday's opening round.
World number one Rory McIlroy had to settle for an even-par
72 after finding water at the par-three 17th, famous for its
island green, while Tiger Woods risks missing consecutive cuts
for the first time as a pro after shooting a two-over 74.
American Blake Adams' six-under-par 66 set the early pace at
sun-blessed TPC Sawgrass while compatriots Kevin Na and Ben
Crane were lurking a further shot back at an event that is
widely regarded as golf's unofficial fifth major.
Laird was the only player to finish the challenging course
bogey-free and once again his accomplished putting was the key.
"Any time you go around this golf course bogey-free is
obviously a very good day," said Laird, who won in Florida last
year, clinching the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
"I missed a few greens out there from good spots in the
middle of the fairways but managed to scramble really well and
chipped them up close enough ... but the key was the putter and
any time I had a chance for birdie, I rolled it in."
Poulter, who finished second here in 2009, made just one
bogey and had a run of nine single putt holes in what was a
confident round.
"It was a very, very good round of golf. That's definitely
in the top 10 of the rounds of golf I've ever played," he said.
STILL STRUGGLING
Woods, who missed the cut last week at Quail Hollow, runs
the risk of another embarrassing early exit after a frustrating
round that left him in a tie for 100th place.
With a large crowd following Woods and playing partner
Rickie Fowler in glorious sunshine, the 14-times major winner
did prompt some cheers with a birdie at 17.
But that was a rare bright spot for the former world number
one who is still struggling with his game and made five bogeys.
"I hit three decent shots in there and got some of the worst
lies. The best shot I hit all day was on 3 and I ended up in a
spot where I really couldn't play from," said Woods.
"It was frustrating in the sense that my good shots ended up
in bad spots and obviously my bad shots ended up in worse
spots."
Fowler, fresh off his first PGA Tour win at last week's
Wells Fargo Championship, mixed four birdies with four bogeys
for an even-par 72.
World number two Luke Donald recovered to make even-par
with birdies on the 16th and 17th, while defending champion K.J.
Choi shot a three-over 75.
The worst performance at the popular 17th hole came from
Argentine Angel Cabrera, who found water three times as he made
a nine. Cabrera later withdrew, citing personal reasons, one of
five players to pull out of the tournament on the opening day.
Lee Westwood, ranked third in the world, finished the day
one-under along with Phil Mickelson, the 2007 Players winner.
