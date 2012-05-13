(Adds detail)
By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 12 Kevin Na
drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole to snatch the
outright lead from Matt Kuchar after the third round of the
Players Championship on Saturday as Rickie Fowler made his move
with a six-under par 66, the best round of the day.
Na, frequently taking excessive practice strokes and often
backing away from his shot, otherwise struck the ball sweetly in
carding a bogey free 68 to reach 12-under for the tournament.
The South Korean-born American met with rules official Mark
Russell after his round to discuss his slow play but said there
were no problems.
"We were talking about the pace of play. We were on the
clock quite a bit. Everything's okay," said Na who blamed his
problems due to a lack of comfort with his balance.
"As ugly as it is and as painful as it is, believe me, it is
really tough for me and I am trying," he said.
Fellow American Kuchar had a mixed day, combining seven
birdies with four bogeys, including one on the notoriously
difficult 'island green' 17th, for a round of 69 to finish a
shot behind Na.
"I knew it was going to be a tricky day, there were going to
be a lot of bogeys and dangers around every corner," said
Kuchar, who tied for third at last month's Masters.
"It was a great day in terms of not letting the bad holes
bother me. I think that is one of my strong suits and today it
came in really helpful."
Kuchar and Na began the day in a three-way tie for the lead
with Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion. Johnson shot a
one-over 73 to slip back into equal fourth with Ben Curtis
(70)at seven-under.
It was a sign of the difficulty of the course that Na and
Kuchar were the only players to post three rounds in the 60s and
Na was one of only three players, along with Curtis and Carl
Pettersson, that were bogey free on Saturday.
While Kuchar and Na jostled for the outright lead, most of
the buzz around a sun-drenched TPC Sawgrass layout surrounded
Fowler.
The 23-year-old Californian, who claimed his first PGA Tour
win at Quail Hollow last week, racked up seven birdies before
spoiling his otherwise flawless round with a bogey at the last,
missing a putt from less than four feet.
He ended the day perfectly poised, two shots behind Fowler
and one behind Kuchar.
For most of the round, Fowler, who would become the
tournament's youngest winner, was right on target, and even when
he got in trouble, he remained unflustered.
On the fifth hole, he drove into a bunker, 200 yards from
the pin, but blasted out of the sand to just four feet and made
birdie.
"I drove it well, put myself in position off the tee, which
is the key here, no matter what, especially with the wind
blowing today. I was able to play out of the short grass as much
as possible," said Fowler.
"Other than bogeying the last, I'd have to say it was a
fairly perfect round."
Tiger Woods made an even-par 72 and was two-under for the
tournament, tied for 34th place. Phil Mickelson signed for a 69
to climb 16 places to be equal 14th.
Spain's Sergio Garcia made a double bogey on the par-five
second hole to tumble back to a tie for last place but
receovered to finish with a four-under 68 leaving him level with
Mickelson.
(Editing by Julian Linden)