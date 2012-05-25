* Dufner shoots a bogey-free 64 to forge two ahead
* Overnight leader Johnson trails by two shots
(Updates at end of round)
May 25 Red-hot Jason Dufner remained on track
for a third PGA Tour victory in just four weeks by surging into
a two-shot lead in Friday's second round of the Colonial
Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.
The laid-back American, who won his second title on the U.S.
circuit at the Byron Nelson Championship on Sunday, fired a
flawless six-under-par 64 on another hot and breezy day at the
iconic Colonial Country Club.
"I've been really, really confident out there, playing some
nice golf," Dufner told reporters after reaching 27 of 36 greens
in regulation over the first two rounds. "I just feel really
comfortable with my game.
"I've said it now for a couple of months, when I step to the
first tee I feel like I'm going to play a good round of golf.
That's a nice way to play golf. It's a comfortable way to play
golf."
Dufner covered his last nine holes in a sizzling four-under
31 to post an 11-under total of 129, two better than overnight
leader and 2010 champion Zach Johnson, who carded a 67.
Fellow Americans Bo Van Pelt (64) and Tommy Gainey (67) were
a further two strokes back at seven under, one better than
compatriot Tom Gillis (69).
Dufner, who needed 164 PGA Tour starts before clinching his
maiden victory at the New Orleans Classic four weeks ago,
continued where he left off on Thursday after shooting a 65.
A stroke behind the pacesetting Johnson overnight, the
35-year-old birdied the 13th and 17th to take over at the top
after teeing off at the par-four 10th.
Dufner then picked up further shots at the first, second,
third and fifth, where he rolled in an 18-foot putt, to cement
his status as the hottest player in the game.
EMULATING HOGAN
Should he triumph on Sunday, he would become only the second
player (after Ben Hogan in 1946) to win the Colonial
Invitational and Byron Nelson Championship in the same year.
"It would be a great accomplishment to do that," Dufner
said. "After yesterday I felt pretty good about my chances of
playing well this week.
"So we will just go into the weekend with the lead ...
hopefully continue to play some good golf and maybe make a
little bit of history."
Rickie Fowler, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at
the Wells Fargo Championship three weeks ago, summed up Dufner's
dominance after playing with his fellow American in the first
two rounds at Colonial.
"We're going to have to play catch-up this weekend," smiled
Fowler after shooting a second successive 68 to finish seven
strokes behind Dufner.
Johnson, who led by one shot after the opening round, was
happy with his 67 after having to contend with gusting winds in
the afternoon.
"Today, it was good," the 2007 Masters champion said after
mixing an eagle at the first with four birdies and three bogeys.
"I got off to a great start ... hit a couple of bumps along the
way. I finished strong.
"I got some momentum going on the back (nine) but it seems
like every time I made a birdie I put myself in a pretty
difficult predicament to make par. I'm excited about tomorrow."
The cut fell at three-over 143 with defending champion David
Toms, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and exciting
Japanese talent Ryo Ishikawa among those failing to advance.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)