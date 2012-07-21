July 20 Billy Horschel's bogey-free nine-under
par 63 earned the American a one-stroke clubhouse lead at the
rain-affected True South Classic at Madison, Mississippi on
Friday.
Rain, which had hampered the first round on Thursday, caused
a further suspension in play and the second round will not be
completed until Saturday.
Horschel is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour and a
birdie on his final hole, the ninth, took him to 13-under 131
for the tournament at the halfway stage, one ahead of Matt
Bettencourt and Jason Bohn.
Overnight leader Bohn still has nine holes of his second
round to complete on Saturday morning.
Despite just one top-25 finish in ten starts on the tour
this year, the 25-year-old Horschel has shown some consistency
by making 80 percent of his cuts.
Horschel, a resident of Jacksonville Beach in Florida, had
five birdies and two eagles as he took advantage of the soft
conditions at Annandale Golf Club.
Australia's Steven Bowditch sits alone in fourth place after
his 67 left him two strokes behind the leader with defending
champion Chris Kirk four off the pace on nine-under after
completing a second round 68.
