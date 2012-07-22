July 21 American Scott Stallings picked up six
shots in six holes to rocket up the leaderboard and forge a
four-stroke advantage after completing 10 holes of his third
round at a rain-soaked True South Classic on Saturday.
Once again, morning downpours at Annandale Golf Club in
Madison, Mississippi ensured there was little chance of catching
up on time lost to the weather over the first two days.
With the leading players teeing off their third rounds in
mid-to-late afternoon, a majority of the field were unable to
complete 56 holes and face a busy Sunday.
Forced off the course due to fading light with eight holes
remaining in this third round, Stallings will be relishing his
return to the sodden course after four birdies and an eagle from
the third hole to the eighth took him clear of the field.
The 27-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts is looking for
his second career PGA Tour win following his triumph almost a
year ago at the Greenbrier Classic and sits on 18-under for the
tournament with 26 holes left to complete.
The highlight of his Saturday play was a 43-foot putt for
eagle on the par-five fifth.
Overnight leader Billy Horschel remained well placed in a
three-way tie for second on 14-under, with Heath Slocum, who
birdied five holes in a row from the seventh to position himself
for a Sunday charge, and Jason Bohn.
William McGirt completed an eight-under 64 to sit alone as
the clubhouse leader on 13-under, fifth overall, one shot clear
of a group of nine players that includes Japan's Ryuji Imada and
48-year-old Woody Austin.
Defending champion Chris Kirk was unable to build on his
strong position after two rounds and dropped into a tie for 26th
on nine-under after 11 holes of his third round, nine off the
pace and well out of contention.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)