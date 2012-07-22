July 22 Scott Stallings claimed his second
career PGA Tour win with a two-stroke victory in the True South
Classic in Madison, Mississippi on Sunday.
Stallings, 27, from Worcester, Massachusetts, shot a
four-under par 68 in his fourth round to finish 24-under for the
tournament, two strokes clear of Jason Bohn.
Birdies on the 16th and 17th were crucial to Stallings'
victory which comes almost a year after his maiden win at the
Greenbrier Classic and after he missed six weeks of his
sophomore season with a torn rib cartilage.
"To be able to be up here after the year I have had with
injuries is pretty special," said Stallings, whose win came in a
week where he found out his wife Jennifer is pregnant with their
first child.
Stallings was remarkably consistent throughout in the badly
rain-affected tournament and it wasn't until the 14th hole that
he made his first bogey since the first round, to allow Bohn to
move within a stroke.
The rain delays over the past three days at Annandale Golf
Cclub meant players had to start early to finish their third
rounds in the morning and then played in groups of three in the
final round.
But while that meant spectators were treated to watching the
top three compete directly, Stallings never lost his grip.
"We just couldn't put enough pressure on him," said Bohn,
who carded a five-under 67 to claim his fourth runners-up finish
of his career
"He made the putts when he needed to make the putts, he hit
the ball fantastically well," said Billy Horschel whose third
place was the best finish of his career.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John Mehaffey)