* Furyk cards an even 70 to lead by one shot
* Oosthuizen alone in second after firing a 68
* Woods 11 shots off the pace
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AKRON, Ohio, Aug 4 American Jim Furyk, seeking
his first PGA Tour victory in two years, survived a testing back
nine with several ice-cool par saves to cling on to the lead in
Saturday's third round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Two shots ahead overnight, Furyk briefly led by five before
ending a muggy and increasingly breezy day at the fast-running
Firestone Country Club one stroke clear of the chasing pack.
The veteran American carded a level-par 70 on the
challenging South Course where several greens were not receptive
to approach shots to finish at 11-under 199, one ahead of South
African Louis Oosthuizen, who fired a three-birdie 68.
American Keegan Bradley, who will defend his PGA
Championship title at Kiawah Island in South Carolina next week,
was a further three strokes back at seven under after carding a
67.
Tiger Woods, in pursuit of a record eighth Bridgestone
Invitational crown, rebounded from two days of putting woes at
Firestone to shoot a 68 for a level-par total of 210, a distant
11 shots off the pace.
"The golf course definitely played tougher today," Furyk,
42, told reporters after offsetting an early birdie with a bogey
at the par-three 12th.
"We had a little bit more wind going on, the greens firmed
up a little bit and I just felt like it was a lot harder to get
iron shots close to the pin.
"I didn't have as many opportunities, kind of ground it out
today. I'm real happy with the way I stroked the ball and pretty
pleased with the way I played today."
Furyk, who clinched the most recent of his 16 PGA Tour
victories at the 2010 season-ending Tour Championship, made a
good start to the third round, a birdie at the par-five second
putting him four ahead.
When Oosthuizen bogeyed the par-four eighth, Furyk's lead
increased to five but the South African immediately recovered
with a birdie at the ninth to reach the turn in even-par 35.
Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, picked up
further shots at the 12th, where he drained a 25-footer, and
16th to close the gap while Furyk bogeyed the 12th after missing
the green to the right off the tee.
ADVANTAGE MAINTAINED
However, Furyk safely parred the last six holes to maintain
his one-shot advantage going into Sunday's final round when the
tee times have been brought forward due to predicted
thunderstorms.
Oosthuizen, who has won twice worldwide this year, was
delighted to be in position to challenge for his first victory
in an elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event.
"Tomorrow is a great opportunity for me, a great spot to be
in and to test myself in these events," the 29-year-old said. "I
mean, this is almost as big as a major.
"I know the weather is coming in a bit. It's going to be a
tough day. It'll be a lot of fun playing with Jim and Keegan."
Woods, who totalled 62 putts in the first two rounds while
carding scores of 70 and 72, was relieved to feel more
comfortable on the greens on Saturday as he broke par for the
first time this week.
"I hit the ball well enough to be in the top five and could
have made a run just by being in that position if I would have
putted well the first couple of days," the 36-year-old said.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who clinched his maiden
major title at last year's U.S. Open, was delighted to climb
into a tie for fourth after shooting a second successive 67.
"I hit the ball well from tee to green, and I took a few of
my chances early on," the 23-year-old said after mixing four
birdies with a lone bogey. "I actually had a couple of big saves
around four, five and six, and just finished it off well."
British world number four Lee Westwood endured a nightmare
day, hitting only three of 14 fairways on the way to 81, his
worst score on the PGA Tour since he carded a third-round 80 at
the Players Championship in 2005, leaving him at 11-over-par.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)